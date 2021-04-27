Let's Normalise Breastfeeding, Not Sexualise It: Neha Dhupia

Neha began by writing that the "journey of a new mum is something only she can understand". She added that while everyone speaks about the happy side motherhood is also a "huge responsibility and emotionally draining". "The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled", Neha wrote.

Sharing the screenshot of the Instagram exchange between a mother and a troll, Neha Dhupia continued, "Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out.( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be. This insensitive comment is an example of why it makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let’s normalise breast feeding not sexualise it."

The post was originally shared on the Freedom to Feed Instagram page, and then re-shared by Neha on her social media handle.

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter in 2018.