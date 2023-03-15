Anaemia Diagnosis At Rs 1: How Does This Paper Strip Test Work?

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

In India:

67 percent children under the age of five,

57 percent women,

and 25 percent men

Suffer from anaemia, according to data from the National Family Health Survey-5.

But when 23 crore people in India earn less than Rs 375 a day, paying Rs 150 for a blood test to diagnose anaemia isn’t an option for everyone.

But an IIT Kharagpur professor is claiming that he can bring down the cost of getting a haemoglobin test done from Rs 150 to Rs 1.50.