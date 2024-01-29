Failed New Year Resolutions? It's Not Your Fault, the Body is Slower in Winters

Whether you're big on making New Year resolutions or not, the new year invariably brings with it an expectation of renewed, refreshed energy.

I started my new year on a similar note – with plans of waking up early to go for a run, working out regularly, being more productive at work, and taking up a long-abandoned hobby, et all.

...And failed to stick to them over and over and over again.

Just the simple task of getting out of bed in the morning feels like an uphill battle when it's so cold and even the sun is reluctant to make an appearance.

The battle continues through the day, as I drag my feet trying to hack through task after task, while constantly being on the cusp of being drowsy.