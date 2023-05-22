‘My Father’s Brain’: The Ethical Dilemma of Lying to an Alzheimer’s Patient

These lies would put him at peace, let him relax, and comfort him.

A turning point, though, made Jauhar realise that Alzheimer's is such an "overwhelming hurricane of a disease" that it's hard to fight. Jauhar’s father kicked out his caregiver and physically abused her – something he never would have done had he been in complete control of his senses.

After that, Jauhar succumbed to lying too, because it dawned on him that the greater dignity was in not making his father suffer, not causing him anguish with truths he wasn’t okay hearing.