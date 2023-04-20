‘I Have Autism and I Like to Play Bad Tennis’: What a Father Learnt From His Son

I must mention that I had had this vision that I would make Noel a good tennis player when we had started out...A lack of interest in wanting to learn and the usually typical joy of figuring out a new trick or skill appeared to be almost absent (in Noel). Then, how did I start?

And thus begins a father's quest to teach tennis to his son autism. However, through the process, Debashis Paul, a Gurugram-based marketing strategy consultant, says, "he taught me more than I was teaching him."

Paul reminisces life with his neurodivergent son, Noel, and the ordinary adventures they had together in his new book, 'I Have Autism And I Like To Play G̶o̶o̶d̶ Bad Tennis'.