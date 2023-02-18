'The Broken Table' Shows What Memory & Loss Look Like To An Alzheimer's Patient

Chintan Sarda’s latest short The Broken Table starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal is a masterclass in portraying heartwarming stories with a certain sensitivity.

The film revolves around Giridhar, or Giri, an Alzheimer’s patient in his 60s who is also a retired lawyer. Dugal plays Deepti, an aspiring psychologist and a caregiver, who is fighting a lonely battle – as she struggles to reveal to her husband that she can’t get pregnant.

While the film’s central message seems to be one of self-acceptance – “Rule Number 1: Tum jaise bhi ho, kaafi ho (the first rule is that no matter what you are, you’re always enough)” – the way the film showcases Alzheimer’s and Giri’s constant fight with memory, definitely hails over everything else.