Losing Your Appetite to the Heat? Here Are 7 Easy Meal Ideas To Keep You Cool

This summer has been relentless and it doesn't look like the scorching sun will let up any time soon.
The sweltering heat also has a direct impact on your gut and appetite.
It’s just too hot to eat the regular dal, roti, sabzi or ho-hum sandwiches, and moreso to spend time in the kitchen, in front of the flame, cooking these elaborate meals.
If you relate, try these interesting, if a bit unusual, meals till the temperature starts dropping again. They are cooling, healthy and delicious.
Leftover Aloo Chaat
Have last night's zeera aloo sabzi at hand? Just take it out of the fridge and add:
2 tbsp crushed chivda or roasted papad
1 tbsp of imli sauce
1 tbsp yoghurt
Handful of raw/slightly steamed sprouts (any), boiled kala channa or green moong dal (if you have it handy)
Few slices of cucumber
Few strips of cottage cheese (if you can source or make it), or crushed cheese
Chill for half an hour
Dig in!
Egg Salad
Do you keep extra boiled eggs handy in the fridge? Then this one is for you.
In a bowl toss:
2 boiled egg; chopped
½ cup boiled carrot; finely diced
½ cucumber; finely diced
½ cup spring onions
2 cups boiled and mashed potatoes
2 tbsp of low fat mayonnaise or hung curd.
Salt and kali mirch (peppercorn) to taste
Any other vegetables you have handy
Mix all the ingredients
Chill and have
Beet Greens Pesto Bowl
In a food processor, combine:
4 cups of beet greens (remove the stems)
4 cracked garlic cloves
½ cup walnuts
3 tbsp grated parmesan
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Process the ingredients while streaming in up to ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil until desired consistency.
Store the pesto in an airtight container in the fridge.
Take 2 tbsp of the pesto and mix in.
Assorted steamed cooked veggies
Chopped cashews
Half an apple
Add a few slices of avocado and enjoy
Oats and Quinoa Porridge
Roast quinoa and oats (1/4th cup each) lightly for a few minutes.
Add some regular or almond milk
Cook on slow flame for 5 minutes till done
Add honey to taste
Add some cinnamon and nutmeg,
Mix in chopped nuts and 1 tbsp flax seeds
Chill and have.
Fruity Sandwich
Make a paneer and fruit sandwich.
Take thin slices of brown bread,
Sandwich them with mashed and lightly seasoned paneer
Placed slices of mango/melon/strawberries
Add some sliced red pepper
Enjoy!
Bengali Phal-aahar
Chopped fruits, soaked chivda (rice flakes), and dahi (or milk) mixed together. Looks almost like muesli, right? Yeah, but it tastes remarkably different and is really simple to make.
Wash 1 cup chivda
Drain and set aside for 15 minutes
Meanwhile, peel and chop a few assorted fruits and nuts
Mix it into cup of dahi
Add grated ginger (for a zing and health) and jaggery (optional)
Salmon Sandwich
Combine in a small bowl:
Boneless salmon
Chopped cucumber
Few tbsp of yogurt,
1 tbsp of lemon juice
Spread a thin layer of butter on the sides of sandwich buns
Line with lettuce
Fill with salmon mixture
Chill before you eat.
