Losing Your Appetite to the Heat? Here Are 7 Easy Meal Ideas To Keep You Cool

This summer has been relentless and it doesn't look like the scorching sun will let up any time soon.

The sweltering heat also has a direct impact on your gut and appetite.

It’s just too hot to eat the regular dal, roti, sabzi or ho-hum sandwiches, and moreso to spend time in the kitchen, in front of the flame, cooking these elaborate meals.

If you relate, try these interesting, if a bit unusual, meals till the temperature starts dropping again. They are cooling, healthy and delicious.