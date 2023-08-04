7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Ginger

1. Ginger possesses Medicinal Properties- Ginger possesses medicinal properties and it is known as traditional and alternative medicine. It helps aid digestion, reduce nausea, and help fight the flu and common cold. The unique fragrance and flavor of ginger come from its natural oil, gingerol. Gingerol is the main bioactive compound present in ginger which makes it useful for its medicinal properties. Gingerol has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects thus it helps reduce oxidative stress resulting from too many free radicals in the body.

2. It Helps Fight Nausea- Ginger is also useful against nausea and pregnancy-related morning sickness. Ginger may help relieve nausea and vomiting which are side effects for various undergoing treatment, surgery, and chemotherapy. It is usually safe for pregnant women but they can consult a doctor since it may not be suitable for a few people during pregnancy.

3. Helps Reduce Symptoms of Osteoarthritis- OA is a condition that involves degeneration of the joints and is characterized by symptoms like joint pain and stiffness. Research proves that ginger may help reduce pain and disability. Though more evidence is required to confirm the same effects.

4. Useful For Diabetic Patients- Research suggests that ginger may have anti-diabetic properties. and people with type 2 diabetes who took 2 grams of ginger powder per day found a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar and HbA1c.