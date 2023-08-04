7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Ginger

Ginger is derived from a flowering plant that originated in Southeast Asia. It is used to add flavor to sweet and savory foods but also has various other health benefits. It belongs to the Zingiberaceae family and is closely related to turmeric, cardamom, and galangal. The rhizome or underground part of the stem is commonly used as a spice and is commonly known as ginger root or simply ginger.
You can use fresh, dried, powdered ginger or use them as a form of oil or juice. It can be used in home-made recipes or in processed foods. It can also be a part of home remedies due to its medicinal properties.
What Are 7 Health Benefits of Ginger?
1. Ginger possesses Medicinal Properties- Ginger possesses medicinal properties and it is known as traditional and alternative medicine. It helps aid digestion, reduce nausea, and help fight the flu and common cold. The unique fragrance and flavor of ginger come from its natural oil, gingerol. Gingerol is the main bioactive compound present in ginger which makes it useful for its medicinal properties. Gingerol has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects thus it helps reduce oxidative stress resulting from too many free radicals in the body.
2. It Helps Fight Nausea- Ginger is also useful against nausea and pregnancy-related morning sickness. Ginger may help relieve nausea and vomiting which are side effects for various undergoing treatment, surgery, and chemotherapy. It is usually safe for pregnant women but they can consult a doctor since it may not be suitable for a few people during pregnancy.
3. Helps Reduce Symptoms of Osteoarthritis- OA is a condition that involves degeneration of the joints and is characterized by symptoms like joint pain and stiffness. Research proves that ginger may help reduce pain and disability. Though more evidence is required to confirm the same effects.
4. Useful For Diabetic Patients- Research suggests that ginger may have anti-diabetic properties. and people with type 2 diabetes who took 2 grams of ginger powder per day found a significant reduction in fasting blood sugar and HbA1c.
5. Helps Fight Indigestion- Ginger may also help manage indigestion since it speeds up the process of passage of food through the stomach. Functional dyspepsia is a condition in which a person has indigestion with symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, feeling too full, belching, and nausea for no reason. It often occurs with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and research proves that consuming ginger and artichoke preparation before a meal can help reduce the symptoms of indigestion.
6. Helps Get Relief From Cramps- Ginger also helps relieve symptoms of dysmenorrhea, also known as menstrual pain. Research suggests that ginger is more effective than acetaminophen/caffeine/ibuprofen in relieving menstrual pain. However, more studies are needed to confirm the effects.
7. Helps Lower Cholesterol Levels- Ginger can also help reduce high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Researchers found that ginger consumption significantly reduces triglycerides and LDL cholesterol and increases HDL cholesterol.
