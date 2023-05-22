Photos | Beyond Eggs & Chicken: What Are the Lesser-Known Foods For Protein

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps build and repair tissues in the body. While many people associate protein with meat and dairy products, there are actually many surprising sources of protein that can be found in plant-based foods and other unexpected sources.
Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai, tells us about some of these surprising sources of protein that can help diversify your diet and meet your daily protein needs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)