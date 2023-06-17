Paneer Mango Sandwich to Sprouts Salad: Healthy Recipes For This Mango Season

Mango Soufflé

Take 3 eggs, seperate egg yolks and whites and keep aside. Add 1/2 cup mango puree and 1/4th cup sugar to the yolks and cook placed over a pan of hot water till the sugar dissolves.

Add 2 tsp gelatine soaked in 1/4th cup of water to the yolk mixture and cool. Beat 1/2 cup low fat cream and add to this mixture. Now add slices of one mango. Beat egg whites stiff and fold into the souffle mixture. Set in freezer for at least 2 hours.

Paneer + Mango Sandwich

Take thin slices of brown bread, sandwich them with mashed and lightly seasoned paneer placed under slices of mango... add some sliced red pepper too.

Mango Sprouts Salad

Take one cup sprouts (I like them raw, you can steam them if you wish), 5-6 cherry tomatoes, a hardboiled egg; and one firm chopped mango, combine and dust with salt and pepper.

Chia Mango Curd Snack

Take 1 cup yoghurt or Greek yoghurt, add 2 tbsp soaked and swollen chia or Sabja seeds, add grated cucumber, 1 chopped mango, fresh dhaniya, black salt, roasted zeera powder, green chillies. Chill and have.

Can even add a tadka of rai and fry red chillies.

Mango Cucumber Salad

Mix thinly sliced mango, cucumber and red bell pepper. Add a dressing made of olive/sesame oil, salt, sugar, chilli flakes, a touch of any hot sauce (like chilli or oyster). Add crushed roasted peanuts and fresh dhaniya on top.