5 Nutritious Foods That Are Rich in Vitamin D

People are now slowly showing interest in the importance of vitamin D and its role in the overall health of the human body.

Vitamin D affects many bodily functions, including bone health. Research shows that low vitamin D levels can increase the risk of autoimmune diseases.

Many people don’t have the required levels of vitamin D. It’s difficult to know how many people suffer from vitamin D deficiency and experts are still debating about the required levels.

According to US NIH, about 24 percent of people in the United States and 40 percent in Europe are vitamin D deficient, and the percentage is higher in other countries.

Here is a list of foods that can help you maintain the vitamin D levels in your body.