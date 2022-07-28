Monsoon Diet: Try These 11 Foods to Boost Your Immunity

Rainy season is tricky. Due to humidity, excessive water loss due to sweating and general irritability (due to humid weather) our body does not function at its prime, and digestion, too, tends to get a little sluggish.

Plus we tend to eat more of the comfort foods (like fried bhajias, jalebis, samosas) which increase chances of abdominal discomfort and dyspepsia (indigestion or upset stomach).

In addition, we also need to contend with lethargy, dehydration and bloating (yes, both) and the omnipresent risk of gastro-infections.