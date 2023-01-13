Pitta Dosha: Symptoms, Causes, and Home Remedies for the Imbalance

According to Ayurveda, the body consists of three types of substances to form a delicate balance of dosha. It is important for proper balance of doshas because an imbalance can cause various problems like weakness, irritability, and risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Everyone doesn't have pitta imbalance, those with a Pitta body type have a delicate and lean body with a medium height. They have a fair or slightly reddish skin color. Their hair and skin are often silky and soft.

Pitta people have a strong appetite and great functioning digestive system with a robust metabolism. But let's have a look at the causes, symptoms of pitta dosha, and home remedies to manage the symptoms well.