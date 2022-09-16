Cystic Acne: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention

Cystic acne is a type of acne caused due to inflammation and is quite painful. It might get filled with pus and may be deep within the skin. Most types of acne are caused due to excess oil and dead skin which clogs the pores and thus results in acne. Cystic acne is also caused due to the same reason.

In cases of cystic acne, bacteria gets into the pores resulting in inflammation and swelling which can often leave scars on the skin. To know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cystic acne, keep reading.