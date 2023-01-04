Tips to Detoxify Blood Naturally For Glowing Skin

Lemon Water: You can have lemon water every morning on an empty stomach. You can squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and consume it before the first meal of the day. It will help clear your blood and the digestive tract. The high acid concentration in lemon juice can alter your pH level and help in removing toxins from the blood. It also helps kill many viruses and pathogens that are unable to survive in an alkaline environment.

Apple cider vinegar and baking soda: Make sure to consult your healthcare provider before consuming this combination. It can help balance the pH levels of your body by clearing the blood and body tissues. It helps remove uric acid from the blood and purify it. You can add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda in an empty glass. Let the bubble and the fizz settle down and drink it immediately.

Basil leaves: Basil has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties thus it is used in various food recipes or eaten raw. Basil is an excellent herb to purify your blood by removing toxins from the blood, liver, and kidney. The herb eliminates toxins from the body through urine. You can crush five to six basil leaves, add them to your food and get the extra detoxifying benefits. You can also sip on herbal tea by brewing six to eight basil leaves in a cup of hot water.