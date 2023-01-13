5 Yoga Poses to Fight Against Cough and Cold in Winter
Try these easy and effective yoga poses to fight against sinus symptoms and congestion.
Cough and cold is a common problem in winter and people struggle to keep the sore throat and congestion at bay. It can be quite irritating and frustrating since it becomes difficult to concentrate on work and carry on with the day-to-day work. It is a frequently occurring problem with people that have a moderate or low immune system. These people have a sore throat and a cold with a slight change in the weather.
There are various home remedies that people have been following through ages but yoga can also help beat the cold because it balances the sympathetic (response/fight) and parasympathetic (rest) systems.
Yoga asanas can draw the white blood cells fighting the viruses to the head and throat, along with a gush of fresh blood thus helping relieve the symptoms of sinuses and congestion. Here are five yoga poses that can help manage the symptoms of cough and cold.
1. Mountain Pose
Mountain Pose is known to enhance the body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calves down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
2. Bridge Pose
The bridge pose helps regulate blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. It is beneficial in managing mild depression and is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache, and anxiety as well.
Lie on your back, place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
3. Standing Forward Bend
You can perform this pose by standing with your feet about 6 inches apart and folding the chest to the ground. Try reaching toward the flat surface or bend the arms, and clutch the opposite elbow with the opposite hand.
This pose not only helps deal with insomnia but reduces the frequency of headaches as well. This yoga pose also helps with anxiety. You must make sure that while performing the pose, you sway a little side to side and inhale. Bend your knees as much as required to prevent strain. Gradually you will feel the tension in the hips and legs releasing.
4. Bow Pose
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it is an effective pose to maintain healthy skin and adds a glow as well. It puts pressure on the abdominal portion and helps in detoxifying. It is an advanced pose; so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now, gently raise your chest off the floor as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
5. Camel Pose
The camel pose helps the front body stretch out and the parts involved include the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps. It helps flush out toxins from the body. Practice the pose like this:
Bend forwards to your knees and place your legs hip-width apart. Keep your hips over your knees, squeeze your thighs toward each other, and inhale while you engage your belly. Then reach your tailbone toward your knees and create a space between your lower vertebrae.
Inhale again while you lift your sternum and draw your elbows back, toward each other, behind you. Let the ribcage expand. The chest should be raised, the core engaged, and the chin tucked in. Press the heels of your hands into the heels of your feet while you drape your fingers over the soles. Lift your shoulders and let the trapezius muscles between the shoulder blades rise up and cushion the cervical spine. Extend the head and neck backward.
