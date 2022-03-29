Navratri 2022: 10 Foods You Can Enjoy While Fasting

The word Navratri means 'Nine nights' and this festival is celebrated for nine days in which the Hindus worship the Goddess Durga and observe fast. In this festival, the devotees worship the nine forms of Durga also known as 'Navdurga'.

Fasting is an essential part of the rituals of Navratri which is observed to please the deity and seek her blessings. People who fast in Navratri have to avoid certain foods while fasting like meat, eggs, salt, alcohol, etc. But that doesn't mean you cannot enjoy the food during the festivities.

Here is a list of 10 foods you can eat while observing the Navratri fast and these limited ingredients have more potential than you can imagine of.