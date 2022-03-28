Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals and Fasting Rules
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival.
The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year in India. Chaitra Navratri 2022 is celebrated in the month of April.
Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a festive period in India that is celebrated during the spring season.
Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that is observed with immense joy and enthusiasm. This festival is celebrated for a period of nine days.
During Chaitra Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This festival is significant for the Hindu devotees as it marks the victory of good over evil.
Hindu devotees across the world keep fasting for nine days and perform various pujas to observe this occasion.
Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri brings happiness to the lives of people. Hindu devotees eagerly wait to celebrate this festival during the spring season.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is knocking at our doors. It is important to take note of the dates and rituals before the festival begins.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date and Puja Time
Chaitra Navratri 2022 is starting on 2 April 2022 and will end on 11 April 2022. The festival will go on for nine days and the Hindu devotees should remember the dates for this year.
It is to be noted that Ashtami will fall on 9 April 2022 and Navami will be observed on 10 April 2022.
The auspicious puja time for Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin on 6:22 am and end on 8:31 am, on 2 April 2022.
The total duration of the puja that will mark the beginning of the nine days festival is two hours and nine minutes.
Devotees should also take note that the Ghatasthapana time is from 12.08 pm to 12.57 pm. One should remember the important puja timings and the dates.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Fasting and Other Rituals
Chaitra Navratri puja brings prosperity and wealth to the homes. Hindu devotees religiously celebrate this festival as Ma Durga blesses the families.
To observe this festival, Hindu devotees keep fasting for nine days and pray to the different forms of Goddess Durga. They conduct different types of puja as per the timings.
There are certain rules that people need to follow while fasting. They also need to perform meditations and chant mantras dedicated to each form of Maa Durga.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.