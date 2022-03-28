ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadan 2022: Dates, Time, Fasting Rules, Rituals

Ramadan 2022: The tentative dates of the holy month are from 2 April to 1 May 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ramadan 2022 tentative dates are here.</p></div>
i

The holy month of Ramadan 2022 is knocking at our doors. It is considered the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

People belonging to the Muslim religion firmly believe that during the holy month of Ramadan, archangel Gabriel descended from the heavens. He revealed the Message to the Prophet Muhammad.

Muslim people from all across the world eagerly wait for the holy month of Ramadan to begin so they can seek blessings from God.

Ramadan also marks the arrival of Eid ul Fitr, which is the most auspicious festival for Muslims.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to elevate their spiritual level and submit to God. There are a few rules that the people who follow this religion need to keep in mind.

Muslim people are expected to abide by all the rules and follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

As the countdown for Ramadan 2022 begins, here are all the important dates and rituals that people need to remember.

Ramadan 2022 Dates

Ramadan 2022 is most likely to begin on 2 April 2022. Since Umrah is encouraged during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim people might embark on the pilgrimage on this month.

As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed for a month. If Ramadan 2022 begins on 2 April 2022, it will most likely end on 1 May 2022. The festival of Eid is observed the next day.

However, these are the tentative dates of Ramadan 2022. It will be confirmed once we get closer to the holy month. The dates depend on the moon, so one needs to wait for that.

Ramadan 2022 Fasting Ritual

Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan. They do not eat or drink anything when the sun is there.

People eat Sehri early in the morning before the sun rises. Then they go for the morning prayers called Fajr.

Then people belonging to the Muslim religion do not eat or drink anything for the entire day. In the evening, after the sun sets, they open their fasts during the Iftar time.

After Iftari, people go for the evening prayers called Maghrib, which marks dusk.

It is to be noted that the Ramadan 2022 tentative dates are from 2 April 2022 to 1 May 2022.

