Untangle Your Thoughts: Here’s Your Sign to Give Mindful Journaling a Shot

Around October 2021, I entered my third semester of college. COVID had finally given us a respite – bags were packed, tickets were booked, and there I was, on my way to move states and start a completely new life, hundreds of kilometres away from my family.

Now, fair warning, I am one of those typical extroverts that you read posts on social media about. I did not have a particularly hard time settling in, finding my group of people, or even adjusting to the culture shock that most of my peers had a hard time handling.

Life was well for the most part of it, but a few months in, I began feeling a little lost. My life did not feel much like my own, and with every passing day, there was a sense of disconnect that kept intensifying.

One evening, I decided to sit down with myself and start journaling, but the moment my pen touched the handmade page of my diary, I began crying. Not the loud, ugly sobs, but silent tears flowing down my cheeks. I began writing but I could not finish.

I had to put it down.

I sought help from a counsellor and this one thing that she told me stuck with me.

“You need to build a stronger sense of self.’’

That's when I began searching and discovered the 'art of mindful journaling'.