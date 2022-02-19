7 Reasons You Need to Include Meditation in Your Daily Routine
Meditation does more than just keeping your mind at peace. It helps manage blood pressure, anxiety, depression, etc
We all have been advised to try meditation once in a while. People consider it as a great way to stay at peace and maintain a stable mind. But do you know meditation has many more benefits, other than keeping you at peace?
If not, we have mentioned below the benefits of meditation that will force you to give it a try. Let's know what more does meditation has in store for us.
Reduces Stress
If you are someone who has a stressful life in general due to work life balance or any other reasons, meditation can be your helping guide.
According to Pubmed Central, meditation is an effective way of stress reduction. Physical and mental stress increases the production of stress hormones called cortisol which leads to formation of inflammatory chemicals called cytokines.
Meditation has proved to reduce the after effects of stress like anxiety, depression, inflammatory bowel syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, fatigue, chaotic thinking, etc.
Helps Reduce Anxiety
Meditation helps control the production of stress hormones which in turn helps manage anxiety. According to US NIH, meditation has proved to reduce the symptoms in the patients with strongest levels of anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder.
It helps the people cope up with the condition better by increasing their self positivity statement and improved reaction to stress. Meditation works best when combined with some physical activity as well.
Increases Your Attention Span
According to Healthline, meditation also helps lift your attention span, strengthening and enduring it even more. Research shows that people who started medidating experienced improved attention and accuracy levels while completing their tasks.
Meditation has even proved to help with brain patterns like wandering and worrying.
Reduces of Risk of Age-Related Memory Loss
According to US NIH, people who practice meditation while repeating mantras and chants, also known as Kirtan kriya have shown to have improved neuropsychological tests. It also helps to keep clarity of thoughts and your mind young.
Moreover, research shows various meditative practices help in increasing mental quickness, memory, attention and fighting age related memory loss in patients with dementia.
Helps Fight Addiction
Meditation helps build discipline, break the pattern of drug dependencies and make you are self-aware as well as aware of the addiction triggers. Meditation can be a great way to redirect their energy, manage their impulses and emotions related to addictive behaviour.
Research proved that transcendental meditation among drinkers reduced stress, psychological distress, alcohol use and cravings (US NIH).
Improves Sleep Quality
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30 million Americans suffer from insomnia and around 40% of population experience short-term insomnia.
Research has proved that people who practiced meditation slept for longer hours, experienced reduced symptoms of insomnia and managed the thoughts better that resulted in insomnia.
Helps Maintain Blood Pressure
High blood pressure can make it difficult for your heart to pump blood, making the heart function poorly. The narrowed arteries can lead to strokes and heart attacks as well.
According to the NCBI, meditation helps reduce the strain on our heart. It can help reduce blood pressure by relaxing the nerves, releasing tension, coordinating heart function and increasing alerness.
