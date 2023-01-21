This Tool Helps Assess If Your Workplace Is Stressing You Out: What We Know

A tool called TAWS-16 that can measure work stress has been developed by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences in Bangalore.

A study, titled Face, Content, Criterion and Construct Validity Assessment of a Newly Developed Tool To Assess and Classify Work–Related Stress (TAWS-16), published in the PLOS One Journal in early January, stated that the tool has been developed “to overcome limitations in existing work-stress assessment tools in India.”