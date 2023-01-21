This Tool Helps Assess If Your Workplace Is Stressing You Out: What We Know

A tool called TAWS-16 that can measure work stress has been developed by NIMHANS.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
A tool called TAWS-16 that can measure work stress has been developed by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences in Bangalore.
A study, titled Face, Content, Criterion and Construct Validity Assessment of a Newly Developed Tool To Assess and Classify Work–Related Stress (TAWS-16), published in the PLOS One Journal in early January, stated that the tool has been developed “to overcome limitations in existing work-stress assessment tools in India.”
What is TAWS-16? The Tool to Assess and classify Work Stress (TAWS-16) is essentially a 5-minute questionnaire that assesses work stressors, how the person copes with said stressors, and any effect this stress has on their life.
The questionnaire takes into account the contribution of the employee in the company, their day-to-day tasks, and the work culture.
The most commonly observed work stressors, the study noted, are:
Low job security
Excessive work demand
Lack of job control
Monotonous work
Low organisational support
Strained interpersonal relationships at work
Role conflict or role ambiguity
Work-life imbalance
Not just taking a toll on the person’s mental health, work stress is also associated with non-communicable diseases, a decrease in the person’s productivity at the office, workplace injuries, and “mental morbidity.”
Speaking to Deccan Herald earlier this week, Dr Gautham Melur Sukumar, Centre of Public Health at NIMHANS, said,
Is it already in use? NIMHANS has made the tool available for free as a website and as a mobile application, and it has been tested by 10 organisations in the country.
The next step: The writers of the study suggest that TAWS-16 be used by employers to change their policy to benefit the employees further and make it a part of their annual health check-up.
