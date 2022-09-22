Company Grants 11-Day Mental Health Leave for Employees; Netizens Applaud

With the world becoming increasingly complex everyday, life in general gets more stressful, which in turn impacts our mental health. And while the conversations around mental health have started happening in public spheres more openly, the conversations rarely convert into actions, especially in corporates and startups that still propagate ideas of 'hustle culture'.

However, with Meesho, an e-commerce company, announcing an 11-day leave for its employees—twice now-- there seems to be hope.