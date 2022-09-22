Company Grants 11-Day Mental Health Leave for Employees; Netizens Applaud
Meesho has announced more employee-friendly policies including 30-day gender reassignment leave.
With the world becoming increasingly complex everyday, life in general gets more stressful, which in turn impacts our mental health. And while the conversations around mental health have started happening in public spheres more openly, the conversations rarely convert into actions, especially in corporates and startups that still propagate ideas of 'hustle culture'.
However, with Meesho, an e-commerce company, announcing an 11-day leave for its employees—twice now-- there seems to be hope.
Sanjeev Barnwal, the company's founder and CTO, took to Twitter and announced the 11-day company-wide break. In his post, he expressed the importance of having a healthy work-life balance.
According to Meesho's website, the leaves will begin after their festive sale period which is often a busy time of the year. The company calls this initiative 'Reset and Recharge' that attempts to give the employees time away from work in order to prioritise their mental and physical well-being. Interestingly, Meesho has one of the most employee-friendly policies including a 'boundary-less workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave and 30-day gender reassignment leave'.
Meesho is leading a welcoming change and hopefully more companies will also follow the suit.
As the news was announced on Twitter, netizens were impressed and appreciated the initiative. This is what they said:
