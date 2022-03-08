Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Therapy and Dealing With Body Image Issues

“With the Instagram culture and editing images, I sometimes feel that I want to tell young girls out there to just be kind to themselves and to their body. It honestly doesn’t matter in the long term. I am saying this to myself as well,” Alia further said.

Alia added that she has developed a better relationship with her body image along the way, “Now I’m like, I’ll put in the effort, I’ll go to gym, I’ll work hard and that’s it. But I’m going to have my moong dal halwa and French fries because they make me happy. Over the years, it’s been a bit of a struggle.”