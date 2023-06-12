Jamun Health Benefits: 5 Reasons To Eat Black Plums in Summer

Jamun is a tiny healthy and nutritious fruit that is rich in various nutrients namely- antioxidants, calcium, phosphorus, and flavonoids. It also contains other nutrients like sodium, thiamine, riboflavin, carotene, fiber, niacin, folic acid, protein, and fat.

This fruit has been used for Ayurvedic treatment and as medicine for ages. There are mainly two varieties of jamun- white flesh variety, and the other is the purple flesh jamun.

According to Healthline, Jamun helps treat many health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes, skin issues, infections, asthma, stomach pain, flatulence, and a lot of other medical problems. You can consume Jamun as it is or in the form of juice, powder, or in salads and smoothies. Let's have a look at the various benefits of Jamun fruit.