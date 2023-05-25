5 Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, also known as poppy seeds are small, fun way to stay healthy and in shape. Seeds have been a part of the diet for ages but now it has again gained popularity and it is quite easy to consume them in different ways.

You can eat them as snacks, in smoothies, as breakfast bowls with oats, or sprinkle a mix of seeds on fruits you are eating for that extra nutrient and crunch. Choose your way but is will always be healthy. be small, but they’re packed full of valuable nutrients.

Eating a small amount of them can provide you with quantity of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc. Pumpkin seeds have been associated with several health benefits thus we are here to talk about it and let you know more about its benefits in detail.