5 Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, also known as poppy seeds are small, fun way to stay healthy and in shape. Seeds have been a part of the diet for ages but now it has again gained popularity and it is quite easy to consume them in different ways.
You can eat them as snacks, in smoothies, as breakfast bowls with oats, or sprinkle a mix of seeds on fruits you are eating for that extra nutrient and crunch. Choose your way but is will always be healthy. be small, but they’re packed full of valuable nutrients.
Eating a small amount of them can provide you with quantity of healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc. Pumpkin seeds have been associated with several health benefits thus we are here to talk about it and let you know more about its benefits in detail.
Rich source of Antioxidants: Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids along with small amounts of vitamin E and carotenoids. Antioxidants help reduce inflammation thus protecting the cells from harmful free radicals and many diseases.
Reduces the Risk of Certain Cancers- According to Healthline, pumpkin seeds contain plant compounds that may help protect against cancer growth. Consumption of pumpkin seeds has been associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women. There is also evidence that pumpkin seeds help slow down the growth and spread of prostate cancer cells.
Rich Source of Magnesium- Pumpkin seeds are one of the best natural sources of magnesium, a mineral that is often not found enough in the Western diet. Research proves that in the United States, around 48% of adults suffer from magnesium deficiency. Magnesium is required for more than 600 chemical reactions in the body and it helps control blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, maintain healthy bones, and control blood sugar levels.
Keeps the Heart Healthy- Pumpkin seeds are a good source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, and unsaturated fats and all these nutrients help maintain a healthy heart. Pumpkin seeds also reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels thus reducing the risk of heart diseases.
Promotes Better Sleep- Stress, hormonal issues, work-life balance, and a sedentary lifestyle are a few of the reasons for a poor sleep pattern. But there are studies that prove the consumption of pumpkin seeds before bed can be beneficial since they are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid help promote sleep. It is said that one needs to eat around 6 oz (170 g) of pumpkin seeds to achieve the required amount of tryptophan.
