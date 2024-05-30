ICMR Proposes Limit on Sugar in Ultra-Processed Foods, Experts Welcome Move

In a first, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have revised the dietary guidelines they put out earlier this month to include a recommended threshold for sugar, fat, and salt in packaged foods.

The guideline also defines what ultra-processed food is, and underscores its role in the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCD) like diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases in India.

Commenting on the guidelines, Dr Arun Gupta, Convener, Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest, and former member of Prime Minister’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges, tells FIT, "The revised guidelines are a great step forward and provide a clear-cut definition of ultra-processed food products and HFSS-foods high salt, sugar, and fats, which India did not have."

What do the guidelines say about ultra-processed foods? What are the restrictions recommended for packaged foods? What is the rationale behind them? FIT speaks to experts to break it down.