Inside India's Obesity Crisis: How Can We Tackle the 'Silent Epidemic'?

"A ticking time bomb" – that is how experts described the obesity epidemic in India.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, one in eight people in the world were living with obesity.

A recent Lancet study, zooming in on India, said that at least 44 million women and 26 million men, above the age of 20 years, are clinically obese.

Globally, the WHO says that obesity is responsible for: