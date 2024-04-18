Nestle Adds Sugar to Baby Foods Sold in Poorer Nations: Why The Findings Matter

Cerelac and Nido, two of Nestle’s best-selling baby-food brands in low-income and middle-income countries, have high levels of added sugar – in the form of sucrose and honey.

In contrast, these products are sugar free in Switzerland, the brand’s home country, and in other European nations.

This is what a Swiss organisation – Public Eye – found when it investigated the brand along with International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN).