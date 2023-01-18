Hormonal Imbalance: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Hormones are chemicals that help the body perform different functions together. They carry messages through our blood to the organs, skin, muscles, and other tissues that work as signals telling the body what to do and when to do it. Hormonal balance is essential for a healthy life.

Research proves that there are 50 hormones in our body and different glands that produce and release the hormones that make up the endocrine system. Hormonal imbalance can affect different processes inside the body:

Metabolism.

Homeostasis (constant internal balance).

Growth and development.

Sexual function.

Reproduction.

Sleep-wake cycle.

Mood

A hormonal imbalance occurs due to too much or too little of one or more hormones and even a slight change can cause major changes to your body resulting in certain conditions that require treatment. Hormonal imbalance may be chronic or temporary. Let's know the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment below.