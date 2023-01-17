Tips to Manage Hormonal Imbalance Naturally
Try inculcating these easy tips in your lifestyle to manage hormonal imbalance naturally.
Hormones are the body’s chemical messengers that are produced by the endocrine glands and they keep moving within the bloodstream, telling tissues and organs to perform their functions. Hormones help control body’s major processes like metabolism and reproduction.
Hormonal imbalance means too much or too little of a certain hormone and even tiny changes in the hormone levels can have serious effects on your whole body. It is like too much or too little of any one ingredient affecting the entire recipe.
A hormonal imbalance can have a negative effect on the overall health, at times beyond a person’s control. However, there are tips and home remedies that can also influence hormone levels.
Here are a few lifestyle tips that can help prevent or manage hormonal imbalance.
1. Proper Sleep
Make sure you sleep for 6 to 8 hours since sleep is the most important factor for hormonal balance. Few hormone levels may rise and fall throughout the day in response to the quantity and quality of sleep.
According to research, less sleep may disturb the hormones resulting in an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, low or increased appetite, etc. Regular good night’s sleep may help the body regulate hormone levels.
2. Less Exposure to Light at Night
We often spend time on our phones and laptops or love watching a few episodes of our favorite shows before sleeping. According to US NIH, exposure to blue light, such as from cell phones or computer screens can disrupt the sleep cycle and the body can take mistake it for daylight adjusting hormone levels in response.
Exposure to any bright artificial lighting at night may confuse the body, causing it to suppress the hormone melatonin and disturbing the natural circadian rhythm.
3. Stress Management
According to MedicalNewsToday, there is a deep link between stress, the endocrine system responsible for producing hormones, and hormone levels. Even low-stress levels can cause an endocrine system response.
Stress results in an increase in adrenaline and cortisol. An increase in these hormones' levels can disrupt the overall balance and contribute to obesity, changes in mood, and even cardiovascular issues.
Thus, you need to find ways to manage your stress. You can try yoga, meditation and at times simple things like music and reading can help reduce stress levels.
4. Exercise Regularly
Regular exercise or any form of activity helps the body use up any excess glucose in the bloodstream to balance the insulin levels and it even keeps your hormones in check.
The hormonal effects of regular exercise may prevent overeating as well since even short exercise sessions help regulate hormones that control appetite.
Exercise increases dopamine levels in the brain thus reducing stress and depression. This chemical enhances the “feel-good” transmitters as well.
5. Avoid Sugar
According to PubMed Central, sugar plays a role in issues such as metabolic disease and insulin resistance. Thus eliminating sugar from the diet may help keep hormones like insulin in check.
You don't need to stop eating everything sweet but make sure to avoid table sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and honey that cause similar responses.
Excess sugar also raises testosterone levels in women but lowers testosterone levels in men. Your body forms a resistance to the leptin hormone which regulates weight loss by controlling hunger.
