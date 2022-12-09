Decoding Diabetes: A 26-Year-Old On Living With The Illness

Would you believe us if we told you that India is "the diabetes capital of the world?" It is shocking but true. Around 74 million people in India suffered from diabetes as of 2021, according to the International Diabetes Foundation. This means, roughly 1 in 7 of all adults living with diabetes worldwide are in India.

Now, if you think only the elderly are diagnosed with Diabetes then you have another thing coming. Parthavee Singh was 26 years old when she was first diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

World Diabetes Day has just gone by and to raise awareness around the illness, The Quint brings to you a special podcast called Decoding Diabetes. Renowned nutritionist Ambika Dutt is in conversation with Parthavee Singh as they discuss everything from the role of nutrition in the prevention and intervention of type 2 diabetes to what causes it.

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD) are the leading cause of death among diabetes patients. Reduction in risks associated with the cardiovascular system is one of the main goals in the treatment of diabetes mellitus (DM). The obvious reasons for the increased risk of CVD in DM are the generation of oxidative stress in the body due to high blood glucose levels (a condition called hyperglycemia). Apart from the obvious reasons, there could be a genetic susceptibility in DM patients leading to increased cardiovascular risks.

A majority of DM patients have type 2 DM. 90% of the Indian population have a genotype called Hp2-2 genotype which leads to an increase in cardiovascular risks by 44% among type-2 diabetic patients.

The rising risk of cardiovascular diseases in Diabetic Mellitus patients is a result of increased oxidative stress. Oxidative stress happens because of an imbalance caused among the free radicals present in the body. The antioxidant properties of Vitamin E neutralize the free radicals to help tackle oxidative stress and because of it, associated risks with diabetes can also be avoided. As our body doesn’t produce Vitamin E, we need to have it in form of food and supplementation.

If you are someone suffering from diabetes, then this podcast will help you understand how you can incorporate some basic lifestyle changes to avoid diabetes-related complications.

