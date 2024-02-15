Global Warming Threshold Breached for a Whole Year: What Does This Mean for Us?

Global temperatures are rising. In the last one year, the average increase in temperature has been 1.5 degrees Celsius. When the temperature increases, the resultant climate change and extreme weather events become more intense, frequent, and long-lasting.

Abinash Mohanty tells The Quint, “When we say that any body temperature over 98.4 degrees Fahrenheit means that you have a fever, it’s the same way we look at the global temperature with a base limit as well.”

He adds that we need to look at this rise in temperature from a two-fold lens to reach any conclusive thoughts.

Is the rise in temperature over a certain period largely due to carbon emissions triggered by unsustainable anthropocentric activities?

Or is it a long-term breach, compared to pre-industrial levels, that is becoming the ‘new normal’?

For the former, Mohanty says, “Some aggressive steps can be taken to contain the situation.”