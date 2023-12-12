‘If Not Now, Then When?’: A Parent Demands Climate Justice for Her Kids at COP28

Days before COP28 was to be held in Dubai, I read that, in 2023, we breached the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature threshold globally.

This should not have come as a surprise. We’ve been experiencing drastic weather events. We are far away from negotiating the phasing out of fossil fuels.

And we are still not embracing sustainability as we should. I mean, how sustainable are electric vehicles really if the source of electricity is still coal?