'He Was Healthy & Happy': Young Delhi Doctor Dies of Heart Attack While on Duty

In a shocking incident, a final-year senior resident doctor working in the paediatric department of Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, died of a cardiac arrest while on duty, on Wednesday, 4 January.

The deceased, Dr Sahil Mashal, was in his early 30s.

According to resident doctors at the hospital, Dr Mashal had gone on rounds to check on a child who was scheduled for an operation when he suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed.