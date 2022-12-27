Does Estrogen Affect Sexual & Reproductive Health Only? The Heart Disagrees

Then we have estrogen receptors that play a protective in cardiovascular diseases. But how is a hormone that many of us thought of was meant for reproductive purposes connected to the heart?

FIT dives into this with Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Director and Head - CTVS, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, and Dr Meshva Patel, Consultant, Aveya IVF & Fertility Center, Rajouri Garden, to understand better.