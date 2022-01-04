Omicron Variant Surge | Can India’s Genome Sequencing System Keep Up?

With the Omicron variant surging across the world, there has been a renewed interest among scientists, health authorities, as well as the regular public in keeping abreast with the latest developments when it comes to the COVID-19 virus.

On 30 December, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a press conference, spoke about how 46 percent of COVID-19 cases in Delhi were of the Omicron variant, as per the latest genome sequencing report.

In another news report, Dr Dipu T.S., Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, told IANS, "according to statistics from Global Initiative on sharing all Influenza Data (GIS AID) - an open-access resource for viral genomic data - Omicron has surpassed all other variants as the most common in India. The Omicron variant was discovered in almost 60 per cent of the samples sequenced in India during the last few days of December."