The Trap of the Data Gap: How Do We Know India’s COVID Vaccines Are Working?

What does this mean for the vaccinated Indian population?

"For immunocompromised people, the elderly people and for the people who are likely to have high repetitive viral load exposure in the case of a new outbreak like healthcare workers who were vaccinated in the initial part of 2021, and their immunity would have waned, I think are important candidates for boosters with no doubt about that," says Dr Reddy.

This is something experts have been emphasising, and is supported from studies across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now announced that frontline workers and those over 60 will be eligible for a third 'precautionary shot' of the COVID vaccine starting 10 January.

And yet, there isn't any large scale data in the public domain in India regarding booster shots.

Can the data from the Scotland-Brazil study be extrapolated to India –considering a majority of Indians have been vaccinated with Covishield (AstraZeneca) COVID vaccine?

Epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is of the opinion that it can't, as studies like this come with many caveats.