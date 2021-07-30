Delta Variant as Contagious as Chickenpox, May Cause Severe Infection: Report

The director of CDC, Dr Rochelle P Walensky, had acknowledged on Tuesday that vaccinated people with "breakthrough" infections of the Delta variant carry just as much virus load in their nose and throat, as people who are not inoculated and may spread it just as readily, PTI reported.

However, as per the document, which was accessed by The New York Times, the Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox.

This means that each infected person can infect eight or nine others, as compared to the common cold, which is transmissible to two other people on average, FIT reported.