1,525 Omicron Cases in India; 27,553 New COVID Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours

A total of 1,525 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and union territories in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, 2 January.

As many as 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. India's current COVID-19 tally stands at 3,48,89,132, and the number of active cases is at 1,22,801.

Meanwhile, with 460, Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases in the country, of which 180 cases have been discharged, have recovered, or migrated. Next on the list is Delhi, with 351 cases, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).