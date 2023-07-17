'Journey of Shock and Acceptance': Parenting a 11-Year-Old With Diabetes

"It hurts, but I'm used to it now", says 11-year-old Naira when asked how she can stand taking multiple injections a day.

"I have to be more careful than other kids, it's because I have diabetes," she says wisely.

Speaking to FIT about her battle with diabetes, the little girl sounds far beyond her years as she walks us through her condition, and how she needs to give up her favourite treats because they can be dangerous for her.