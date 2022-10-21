UP Patient Dies After 'Juice Transfused Instead of Platelets', Hospital Sealed
The family of the patient has alleged that he was given mosambi juice instead of platelets by the hospital.
A dengue patient lost his life in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, 19 October, after his blood was allegedly transfused with fruit juice instead of platelets at a private hospital.
What Happened
Pradeep Pandey, a resident of Bamrauli in Prayagraj, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Jhalwa about a week before his death after being diagnosed with dengue.
Family members of the deceased patient have alleged that a packet of mosambi (sweet lime) juice was given to the patient in place of platelets, due to which his health worsened. A viral video made by the kin of the patient shows the packet of yellow liquid.
Nanak Saran, Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj, told reporters on Thursday that Pandey was first given three units of platelets. Later, five more units of platelets were arranged for transfusion, which led to a reaction.
The patient became serious, and was transferred to the heart centre, where he passed away, Saran said.
What the Hospital Said
The hospital has retaliated to the allegations, saying the platelets were procured by the relatives of the patient.
Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that when the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him, reported news agency PTI.
"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.
Action Taken So Far
The private hospital has been sealed by state government and a probe has been ordered into the incident.
"The packet has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation. After the forensic probe, it will be clear if the pouch had mosambi juice or platelets. The contents of the pouch can't be ascertained through naked eyes," CMO Dr Nanak Saran said.
"Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing."UP Health Minister Brajesh Pathak
"If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak said.
