Podcast | Yes, You Could Reverse Diabetes, But There's a Catch

FIT: I've also heard people say that Diabetes skips generations, or that if the father has diabetes, it's more likely for the daughter to have it than the son, and if the mother has diabetes, it's more likely that the son will get it. Is there any truth to these theories?

Dr Shashank Joshi: No, No. There is no truth in this. There is no evidence base to that. The only thing we know is that it is independent to the gender. It doesn't have a gender selection at all, but crosses through generation.

It is cleearly transgenerational because your risk is much higher if your parents have it, but there is no gender selection at all.