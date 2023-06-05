14 Fixed-Dose Drugs to Treat Cold, Cough Banned By Health Ministry: What We Know

FDCs or fixed-dose drugs are those drugs that combine two or more drugs in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form, as described by in PubMed Central. It was further stated how FDCs are justified when they demonstrate clear benefits in terms of:

Potentiating therapeutic efficacy

Reducing the incidence of adverse effect of drugs

Having pharmacokinetic advantage

Better compliance by reducing the pill burden

Reducing dose of individual drugs

Decreasing development of resistance

Cheaper than individual drug