'We're Entering the Worst Part of Pandemic': Bill Gates Shares Omicron Concerns

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday, 21 December, warned that the newly emerged Omicron COVID-19 variant needs to be taken seriously, as it might result in the worst surge the world has seen so far due to its high transmissibility.

"Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world," Gates said in a long Twitter thread.

"Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans," the business magnate said.