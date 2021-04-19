COVID Cases More Infectious Now? Understanding India’s Second Wave
How is this wave different from the first? Is it more infectious? Is it more serious? Tune in!
A second wave of COVID-19 across India and a lot of unanswered questions...
How is this wave different from the first? Is it more infectious? Is it more serious? Are there newer symptoms? And when can we expect this wave to peak or stabilise?
With states struggling to manage a visible shortage of oxygen supply, Remdesivir, and hospital beds – the situation is grim to say the least all around the country yet again.
Certainly, in a country as large as India, the pandemic wasn't expected to simply vanish even as the positivity rate, the caseload, the fatality rate, had all dipped for a short period by the end of 2020.
But with COVID cases shooting up again, the second wave is appearing more concerning than the first.
To help us understand this fresh surge a little better, we speak to Dr Aviral Roy, Critical Care Specialist of COVID ward at Kolkata's Medica Super-specialty Hospital and Dr Murad Banaji, a mathematician at Middlesex University. Tune in!
