Ping, Ping, Ping: Yes, Constant Notifications Really Do Tax Your Brain

The pings from your phone are “exogenous interruptions”. In other words, something external, around you, has caused the interruption.

We can become conditioned to feeling excited when we hear our phones ping. This is the same pleasurable feeling people who gamble can quickly become conditioned to at the sight or sound of a poker machine.

What if your phone is on silent?

Doesn’t that solve the ping problem? Well, no.

That’s another type of interruption, an internal (or endogenous) interruption.

Think of every time you were working on a task but your attention drifted to your phone. You may have fought the urge to pick it up and see what was happening online, but you probably checked anyway.

In this situation, we can become so strongly conditioned to expect a reward each time we look at our phone we don’t need to wait for a ping to trigger the effect.

These impulses are powerful.