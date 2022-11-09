How’s the Air You’re Breathing? Know How to Check AQI Levels in Your Area

First things first, many official websites use data from AQI monitoring stations in various locations to give you a picture of what the air quality is like in your area.

The Ministry of Earth Science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) AQI is one good official source you can refer to.

SAFAR AQI monitors concentrations of particulate matter, nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants, and here you can get real time readings.

But, the downside is that they have a cap of 999 on their readings. So, if the air Quality in your area is over 999 it just won’t show an accurate picture.

This can be a major issue in highly polluted parts of the county, like some parts of Delhi-NCR, where the actual AQI can sometimes go up beyond the cap.

AQICN is another reliable site to check AQI of your locality.

It uses data from government sources like Central Pollution Control Board, the India Meteorological Department, and also the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The readings are not real-time. But they inform you when the reading was last updated, and it's usually within a couple of hours.

If you want to know the average AQI in a city, and not the AQI of specific locations, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) releases a report of the 24-hour average AQI of 180 cities of India every day at 4 pm.

You'll find this on the CPCB website, and also their Twitter handle.