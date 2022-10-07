FAQ | As AQI Dips to 'Poor', What Is Delhi Govt's Pollution Action Plan?

The air quality in the national capital New Delhi dropped to 'poor' on Wednesday, 5 October.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQ) in Delhi on Wednesday was 211. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be ‘poor’. The AQI in other parts of the NCR, like Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, also remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, having deteriorated from ‘moderate’ on Tuesday, 4 October.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has said Stage 1 measures, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will be enforced in the capital with immediate effect.

What does the response to rising pollution levels constitute? How will these actions be implemented? Let's find out.