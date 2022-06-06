Feeling Fatigued? Crying for No Reason? You May Need More Vitamin B12

Vitamins, like vitamin D and C, have been getting a lot of press lately, everyone has been talking about their importance for scoring a strong immunity.

Recently, a friend's mother complained of excessive fatigue and dizziness.

Blood tests revealed very low counts of vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, and she ended up spending a day at the hospital. She is in her sixties but deficiency of vitamin B12 is now rampant across all age groups.

In fact, I see young people including many teenagers suffering from it, and what is dangerous is that most do not come to know that they are deficient till a niggling symptom makes them get their tests done.